Deacon, Chain Arcade, JDN

The Sultan Room
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
Free

About

  • FREE SHOW w/ RSVP
  • RSVP does NOT guarantee entree. Entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis, as capacity allows.
  • RSVP is requred to attend this event.

Deacon live New York showcase presented by Ace High

Coming off the release of h...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room

Lineup

Deacon, Chain Arcade, JDN

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

