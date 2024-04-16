Top track

Francis of Delirium - Quit Fucking Around

Francis of Delirium en Sound Isidro

Maravillas Club
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Francis of Delirium en Sound Isidro

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium

Venue

Maravillas Club

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 33, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

