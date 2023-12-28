Top track

Lions - Doctor P Remix

YOOKiE

Deluxx Fluxx
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

See you on the dance floor, New York!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

MAD DUBZ, YOOKiE

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

