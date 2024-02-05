DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maledetta Nostalgia

Eremo Club
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi?

Non siete più sol3!

Arriva 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖: la festa senza vergogna.

Una notte per piangere insieme! 🥺

▶️ Sabato 3 Febbraio

📌 Eremo Club - Molfetta (Bar...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.