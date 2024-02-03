DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi?
Non siete più sol3!
Arriva 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖: la festa senza vergogna.
Una notte per piangere insieme! 🥺
▶️ Sabato 3 Febbraio
📌 Eremo Club - Molfetta (Bar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.