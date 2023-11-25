DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Settly with Malevitus and Bruiser Broussard Trio

Siberia
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Settly (pronounced Set lee) is a self-taught musician, producer and recording engineer.

A New Orleans native who's credit as band member to ZOOM, Multiple Places and Settly & The Disappointments. He also was a touring Guitarist and Basses for Raw Youth an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Settly, Malevitus , Bruiser Broussard Trio

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

