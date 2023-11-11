DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Auris, Whats Good Chicago and EDM Chicago Present
Deja Groove
Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Featuring
Jaygee
Jayah
Xovi
Nola
Bebot
21+ w/ Valid ID
Smoke & Mirrors
2045 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
