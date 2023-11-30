Top track

Billy Glitter w/ Intellectual Property

Radio East
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
Billy Glitter is a Neo-Progressive rock band from Austin. Drawing from a variety of different influences (Stooges/Black Sabbath/Zappa) Glitter is able to make a cohesive, yet distinct sound that has pushed the boundaries of what is and what isnt canon in t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Radio East.

Billy Glitter

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

