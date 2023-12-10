DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gilles Peterson+Patrick Forge Celebrate Dingwalls

NEON194
Sun, 10 Dec, 12:30 pm
PartyLondon
GILLES PETERSON & PATRICK FORGE CELEBRATE

ANOTHER SUNDAY AFTERNOON

CHRISTMAS DINGWALLS IN PICCADILLY AT NEON 194

A Celebration of the Legendary Talkin' Loud and Saying Something Sessions

“Talkin' Loud and Saying Something” or just “Dingwalls” as it was...

Minimum age 14 accompanied by an Adult
Gilles Peterson, Patrick Forge, Live Band TBC
Gilles Peterson , Patrick Forge

NEON194

194 Piccadilly, Westminster, London, W1J 9LN, United Kingdom
Doors open12:30 pm

