Top track

You're Mine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ist Ist

New Century
Sat, 19 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You're Mine
Got a code?

About

Scruff Of The Neck presents Ist Ist

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck

Lineup

Ist Ist

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.