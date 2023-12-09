DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charmskool Kinky Xmas Pop Up and Social

Martinez
Sat, 9 Dec, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Come join our sexy social shopping event, in partnership with online erotic marketplace Charmskool Shop, and get your stockings ready to be stuffed!

Enjoy an afternoon meeting the makers of exquisite kink wear, art...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Charmskool & Le Boutique Bazaar.

Venue

Martinez

49 Greek St, London W1D 4EG, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

