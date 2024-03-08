Top track

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines - Devil On My Shoulder

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines
w/ Support TBA

17+
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

