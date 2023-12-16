Top track

La Rosa Noir (Album Release) w/ The Renters, Future Nobodies, Machin

Sleeping Village
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
$19.57

About

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

La Rosa Noir, The Renters, Machin

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

