DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Haunted Alley @ The Unlisted Rooftop (Formerly known as Bowery Rooftop) - Halloween Party Friday 10/27
This is one event that you would not want to miss out!
Large indoors and outdoors area to party at!
Costumes are recommended.
All sales are final
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.