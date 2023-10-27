DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Haunted Alley

The Unlisted Rooftop
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Haunted Alley @ The Unlisted Rooftop (Formerly known as Bowery Rooftop) - Halloween Party Friday 10/27

This is one event that you would not want to miss out!

Large indoors and outdoors area to party at!

Costumes are recommended.

Presented by Halloween Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

The Unlisted Rooftop

3 Freeman Alley 11th floor, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

