Miami Folkways: Sounds Like Home

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Miami Folkways, a free folk music festival, features Bonnie Prince Billy, Miami Sound Choir, Stillblue, and more.

The man who sings and composes under the name Bonnie "Prince" Billy and acts under the name Will Oldham has, over the past three-plus d Read more

Rhythm Foundation x FIU Wolfsonian Humanities Lab
Lineup

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

