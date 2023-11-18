Top track

Youv Dee + Kalika + Train Fantôme + Tallou

Antipode
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KALIKA - Mon amour, mon ami
About

Youv Dee
Après s’être fait un nom dans le milieu du rap, Youv Dee s'offre un nouveau statut de rock star. Après avoir sorti en février 2021 son premier album La vie de Luxe sur lequel on pouvait déjà entrevoir son penchant pour le rock, Youv Dee poursuit Read more

Présenté par Antipode.

Lineup

1
Tallou, Train Fantôme, Kalika and 1 more

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

