DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saxon Sound: Reggae Sunday

The Hackney Social
Sun, 22 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

REGGAE SUNDAY IS BACK WITH SAXON SOUNDS! 📣🌴🎶

After their incredible performance at the Hackney Reggae Festival, Saxon Sounds is returning to Hackney to bring you the best Sunday vibes! 🎵🌞

Prepare to groove to Reggae tunes from the past and present, Read more

Presented by The Hackney Social.

Lineup

Saxon Sound System, YNG CPTN

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.