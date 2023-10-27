DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After the success of their last event, Junglicious are taking over the dance for a celebration of Black talent, playing sounds of Jungle, DnB, Garage and House🔊🔊🔊
With a juicy roster of DJs and MC’s ready to serve serious energy, you’ll be dancing
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.