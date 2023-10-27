DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Junglicious

The Hackney Social
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After the success of their last event, Junglicious are taking over the dance for a celebration of Black talent, playing sounds of Jungle, DnB, Garage and House🔊🔊🔊⁠

Presented by The Hackney Social.

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

