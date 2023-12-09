Top track

Parlami per sempre

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sick Tamburo live @ Dissonanze

Dissonanze
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBaronissi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Parlami per sempre
Got a code?

About

Sick Tamburo live @ Dissonanze

Tutte le età

Presentato da Dissonanze SRLS.

Lineup

Sick Tamburo

Venue

Dissonanze

Via Salvador Allende, 46, 84081 Baronissi SA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.