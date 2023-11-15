Top track

Jay Lewn, Jaz Karis - Glitter Ain't Gold

Jay Lewn + Friends

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jay Lewn has a diverse background from classical music to Abbey Road engineering to a chemistry degree. The London-born artist and producer is pioneering a new sound as he creates records that take influence from R&B, Pop, Punk and Funk. Jay’s ability to b Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

Jay Lewn

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
