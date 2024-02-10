Top track

Dubtendo: Phibes, Badger + More (LIMITED TIX AVAILABLE ON THE DOOR - ARRIVE EARLY)

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

It’s-a us! Dubtendo 🥇

Everyone's favourite Boomtown stage are coming to Brixton for a special Rave and Game Session this Feb. 🔊 🎮

Expect a raucous night of beefy basslines, spanning across UKG, DnB, Breaks, Jungle and Ska!⚡️

🎮 LINEUP 🎮

🎮 Phibes...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

2
Phibes, Badger, DJ Jackum and 2 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

