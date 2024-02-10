DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dubtendo

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It’s-a us! Dubtendo 🥇

Everyone's favourite Boomtown stage are coming to Brixton for a special Rave and Game Session this Feb. 🔊 🎮

Expect a raucous night of beefy basslines, spanning across UKG, DnB, Breaks, Jungle and Ska!⚡️

🎮 LINEUP TBA 🎮

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

