After show Yves Tumor

Le Silencio
Tue, 21 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
About

After Show Yves Tumor w/Nation and guests

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Silencio Club.

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

