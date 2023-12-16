DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hellfire Orchestra x Moron Butler release show

Whereelse?
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £5.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A split 7" single launch with some of Kent's finest punks!**

THE HELLFIRE ORCHESTRA**
are a rock band with both the punk spirit of folk music, and the folk spirit of punk music. They emerged unpredictably from the Smugglers Records world and - though re...

ALL AGES
Presented by Where Else?
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Hellfire Orchestra

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

