Top track

Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

25 Years of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ - A Gospel Rendition

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)
Got a code?

About

Join us, Friday 8th December for an evening of soul-stirring music as we celebrate 25 years of Lauryn Hill’s legendary album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill', performed live by a Gospel Choir.

The singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer successfully in...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.