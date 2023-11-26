Top track

DJ Workshop w/ Arnie Wrong

Filly Brook
Sun, 26 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsBarking
About

DJ Arnie Wrong hosts this two hour DJ Workshop open to beginners and anyone looking to enhance their DJ skills.

A collaboration between Filly Brook, local record store dons Dreamhouse and music industry career supporters Route.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Route x Dreamhouse x Filly Brook.

Venue

Filly Brook

392 Grove Green Road, Waltham Forest, London, E11 4AP, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

