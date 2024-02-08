Top track

KO-MA - T.P.Fact

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KO-MA + Year Zero + Cold Capsule

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KO-MA - T.P.Fact
Got a code?

About

𝑩𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒆 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌 𝒂𝒖 𝑭𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒓 𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒄 𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒊𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒂̀ 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒇, 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒕-𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒕 𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒇 !

✹ 𝐊𝐎-𝐌𝐀 ✹

(Rock alternatif / Post-hardc...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Kinsfolk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.