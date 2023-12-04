Top track

The Chemical Brothers + Friends: 'Paused In Cosmic Reflection' In Conversation @ EartH Theatre

EartH
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£35

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an exclusive In Conversation event with The Chemical Brothers at EartH Theatre Hackney. This unique event celebrates the release of the new book 'Paused In Cosmic Reflection', published via White Rabbit. All tickets i...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Chemical Brothers

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

