Nina Conti- work in progress

The Bill Murray
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nina and Monkey and some Ventriloquist masks are developing a new show. It’s gonna be about families, and how fucked they all are, but a celebration of that

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Nina Conti

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

