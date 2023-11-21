Top track

Duina Del Mar - Amarte de Verdad

Duina del Mar en concierto | Madrid

El Intruso
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Duina del Mar (Cali - Colombia), es una cantautora y productora multifacética y ecléctica, bailarina y multi-instrumentista colombiana. Seleccionada por la revista Billboard como «una artista para mirar »​ dentro de una selecta lista de diez músicos latino...

Organizado por Guacamayo Tropical
Lineup

Duina del Mar

Venue

El Intruso

Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 3, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

