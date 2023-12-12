DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Any Given Sin

Amityville Music Hall
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tuesday, December 12th

Any Given Sin

+ More TBA

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$15 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Any Given Sin

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.