Top track

Clark - Winter Linn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clark + Inner Lakes

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJSegrate
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clark - Winter Linn
Got a code?

About

Ti ricordiamo che la tessera ARCI è obbligatoria e per iscriverti dovrai seguire i passaggi che leggi qui: https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

Clark

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.