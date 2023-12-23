Top track

DLT Lagos 23

The Good Beach
Sat, 23 Dec, 2:00 pm
PartyLagos
From £28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We'll be heading to Lagos this December to kick of our activities in West Africa with a Pre-Christmas party at The Good Beach Lagos.

After a year of partying in Malta, London, Paris and NYC its only right we make a trip home to our roots for a merge of th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DLT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Good Beach

Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
Doors open2:00 pm

