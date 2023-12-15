DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAS Universal League

Vibra
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyModena
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RAS Universal Legue

Torneo FIFA

Prima premio due giri in pista con una Ferrari

L'iscirzione al torneo da accesso al party di premiazione

Ras Universal Legeue party di Venerdi 15 Dicembre

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso a questo evento e' riservato ai soc...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

