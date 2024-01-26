DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KasbaH & Bab [all night long] x Performances danse & percussions.
Pour ce premier Musique de Fëte de l'année au Makeda, KasbaH & Bab prennent le control de toute la soirée , évènement spécial qui mêlera le Djing avec Les performances danse & percussions...
