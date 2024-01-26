Top track

Tunis Dance - Musique de Fête, Vol. 1

Musique de Fête avec KasbaH & Bab

Le Makeda
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KasbaH & Bab [all night long] x Performances danse & percussions.

Pour ce premier Musique de Fëte de l'année au Makeda, KasbaH & Bab prennent le control de toute la soirée , évènement spécial qui mêlera le Djing avec Les performances danse & percussions...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

