DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and QI Kiri Pritchard-McLean is back with a brand new tour, her funniest and most personal to date.
Prepare for a joyous and uplifting show from a comedian known for making "powerhouse stand-up from the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.