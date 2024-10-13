DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Peacock

The Crescent
Sun, 13 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
About

Star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and QI Kiri Pritchard-McLean is back with a brand new tour, her funniest and most personal to date.

Prepare for a joyous and uplifting show from a comedian known for making "powerhouse stand-up from the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

