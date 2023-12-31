DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Virgo : le Celebrey 2K24

Voûte Virgo
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
2K24, ça se fête, non ?
Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Voûte Virgo.

Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open10:00 pm

