Julian Serrano

PLATFORM
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyDes Moines
$19.84

About

The ultimate Xmas party! Santa Bash 2023! ❤️ Featuring Special Guest DJ Julian Serrano from Miami playing all your favorite in latin music, edm and much more. Grab your tickets. grab a vip section and experience the ultimate Holiday Party.

Giveaway: $500...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ILR

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States

Doors open9:00 pm

