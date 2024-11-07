DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Steve Knightley - Winter Yards Tour 24

Grand Junction
Thu, 7 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the renowned West country songwriter, Steve Knightley, former Show of Hands frontman, for his groundbreaking nationwide solo tour—the first since the iconic band disbanded. Focused on promoting his latest album, ‘The Winter Yards,’ this tour signifies...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DMP

Lineup

Steve Knightley

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

