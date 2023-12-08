DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Pickle Factory 8th Birthday

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Friday 8th December, we celebrate 8 years of parties in our cosy little cul-de-sac in Bethnal Green, with a lineup we are deeply proud to present.

Headlining is special NYC DJ duo, and New York house specialists musclecars, who we firmly believe are tw

Presented by East Space Ltd..

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

