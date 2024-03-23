DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chris Staples

Café Torgal
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

With his sixth full-length album, “Cloud Souvenirs,” American singer-songwriter Chris Staples offers up a slew of indie/folk melodies — not only nurturing the restless heart and curious soul, but also providing a portal for the listener to sit, immerse and Read more

Organizado por Todomedre.

Lineup

Chris Staples

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.