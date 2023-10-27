DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mixed Company presents Halloween in the Desert featuring Mango & Ginger, Sasha Marie, & Enzo. Join us in the Amigo Room at Ace Hotel Palm Springs on October 27th from 9PM - 1AM. This is a free, 21+ event.
Mixed is a collaborative effort of like-minded art
