Halloween in the Desert

Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyPalm Springs
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mixed Company presents Halloween in the Desert featuring Mango & Ginger, Sasha Marie, & Enzo. Join us in the Amigo Room at Ace Hotel Palm Springs on October 27th from 9PM - 1AM. This is a free, 21+ event.

Mixed is a collaborative effort of like-minded art

Presented by Mixed Company.

Lineup

1
Mixed Company, Mango & Ginger, Sasha Marie and 1 more

Venue

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

701 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, California 92264, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

