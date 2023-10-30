DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Campbell: ALWAYS LEARNING

The Bill Murray
Mon, 30 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nothing really planned but I feel like when the time comes, I will know what to say.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Sam Campbell

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.