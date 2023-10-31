DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blackhole presents Halloween Naos

Naos
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blackhole presents

Halloween @ Naos

Music by: Marco Tropeano

Francesco Maria b2b Andrea Saba

Ti aspettiamo per una serata unica di musica e divertimento.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Naos

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.