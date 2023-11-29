Top track

Joel Culpepper - Black Boy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joel Culpepper

The Lower Third
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joel Culpepper - Black Boy
Got a code?

About

In 2021, Joel released his debut album, “Sgt Culpepper,” which was hailed as a “genre-bending masterpiece” by critics. The album showcases Joel’s versatility as an artist, blending elements of soul, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into a seamless, cohesive whole. Read more

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Lineup

Joel Culpepper

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.