Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter - Saved! Tour - In The Round

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter - Saved! Tour - In The Round - Live at LPR on Friday, January 26th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

