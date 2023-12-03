Top track

BEA PELEA - Si No Te Vuelvo a Ver

TIKITIKIHOT Presents BEA PELEA

The Bassement Club
Sun, 3 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TIKITIKIHOT llega a Madrid y cuenta en su primera fiesta con la artista Bea Pelea

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

......

General admission tickets includes access with a drink until 01:00h....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement.

Lineup

Bea Pelea

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

