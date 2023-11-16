Top track

Onipa + Contours live

Band on the Wall
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Onipa - Open My Eyes
About

The explosive afro-futurist collective ONIPA – fronted by the irresistible singer and percussionist K.O.G – bring their high-octane live show to Band on the Wall!

Touring their latest album, the eclectic ‘Off the Grid’, ONIPA explore the history of dance...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Contours, ONIPA

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

