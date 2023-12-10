DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luke Una & É Soul Cultura presents: RSL

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This December, Luke Una brings E-Soul Cultura Live to the Blues Kitchen for an Xmas special, inviting two of his favourite acts to join him for this very special afternoon.

First, we welcome RSL, who’s story started over 20 years ago with their heavy, int...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Luke Una, RSL, Transmission Towers

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.