Top track

The Cramps - Ultra Twist

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Ultra Twist Dance Party

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Cramps - Ultra Twist
Got a code?

About

The legendary Ultra Twist club night makes tomorrow look like yesterday with maniac music from the fringes of the ‘60s and beyond. Wild sounds to melt your mind and move your feet. This is how we party!

Club DJs >>>>>>

🦍 Bone 🇳🇱

🦍 Neil Sick

🦍 Mr A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs